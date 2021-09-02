Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,712 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $156.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

