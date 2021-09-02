Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,017 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 9.98% of Equillium worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 99.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth $153,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $177.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 19.99.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $198,862. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

