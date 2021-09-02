VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

