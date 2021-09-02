Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) & 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.74% -40.06% 4D pharma N/A -4.79% -1.59%

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.69 million ($1.71) -6.67 4D pharma $690,000.00 228.87 -$30.50 million ($2.34) -4.11

4D pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 4D pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of 4D pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. 4D pharma has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 290.22%. Given 4D pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

4D pharma beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

