Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VRTV traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $92.12. 1,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

