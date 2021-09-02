Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 642,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after buying an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 441,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,361. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.