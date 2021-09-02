Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Vericel worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vericel by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.64. 6,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.35 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

