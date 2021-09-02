Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of EnerSys worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.76. 199,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,700. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

