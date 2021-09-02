Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $31,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

NYSE CM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

