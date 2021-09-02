Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

SYF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 227,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,728. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

