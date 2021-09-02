Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.40. 2,358,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.