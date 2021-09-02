Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navigator by 58.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $494.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

