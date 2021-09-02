Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.16. 1,180,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,435. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.83.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

