Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $183.02. 2,103,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

