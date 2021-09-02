Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in FedEx by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.93. 1,758,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

