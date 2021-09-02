Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.61. 33,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,949. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.63. The company has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

