Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $335.12. 5,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,043. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

