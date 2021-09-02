Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $230.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.90. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

