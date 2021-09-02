Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $352.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

