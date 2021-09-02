Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Veil has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $2,055.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,929.72 or 0.99745854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00954886 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.73 or 0.00486908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00366359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004900 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

