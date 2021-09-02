Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $21.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.86. 89,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.