Vasily Shikin Sells 16,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APP stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. 1,898,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,366. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

