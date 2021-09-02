Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.90

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.