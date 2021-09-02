Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.90

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
