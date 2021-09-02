Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $27.44. Vapotherm shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 1,748 shares.

Specifically, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of -1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

