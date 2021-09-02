Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.07. 116,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,387. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.