Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

