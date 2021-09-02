Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

