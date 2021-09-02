Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $73,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.