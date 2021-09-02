VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,893,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 14,712,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,600,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.