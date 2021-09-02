Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $51.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $52.95. Valneva shares last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

