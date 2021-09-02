Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 6.1%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.44. 141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.