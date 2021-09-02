Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 144.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

