Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $430.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.39. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $290.44 and a 12 month high of $432.64.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

