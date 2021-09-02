Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 902,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

