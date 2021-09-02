Utrust 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.70 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $202.96 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00121612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.47 or 0.00809504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047567 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

