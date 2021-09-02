US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. US Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

USFD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. 4,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,145. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.77 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

