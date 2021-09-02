US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,393 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 27.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 574,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 38.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

