US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZG. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zillow Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Zillow Group by 158.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $369,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.74 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

