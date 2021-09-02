US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

