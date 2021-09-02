US Bancorp DE Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $216.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

