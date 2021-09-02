US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 245.8% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

