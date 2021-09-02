UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.45. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.