Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.