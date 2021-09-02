Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $14,820,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $14,403,786.84.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

