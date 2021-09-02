United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $26,251.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $42,972.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,481 shares of company stock worth $111,776. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $29.30 on Thursday. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $96.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.86.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.