Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Reduced by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.92. 23,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

