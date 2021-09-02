UBS Group Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWS. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.74 ($50.28).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €35.68 ($41.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

