UBS Group Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.30 ($14.47).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

