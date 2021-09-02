UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. 192,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

