UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. 192,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
