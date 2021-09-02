Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.